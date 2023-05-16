Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Receives $96.87 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $97.21.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OSK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Oshkosh from $113.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $109.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Oshkosh Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE OSK opened at $73.99 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.29. Oshkosh has a 52 week low of $69.30 and a 52 week high of $106.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.38.

Oshkosh Dividend Announcement

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 2.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Oshkosh will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is presently 43.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oshkosh news, SVP Jason P. Baab sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $89,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,328. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oshkosh

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in Oshkosh during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 1,359.1% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Oshkosh by 89.6% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 284.1% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Oshkosh

(Get Rating)

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.