Head-To-Head Contrast: Lichen China (NASDAQ:LICN) & CGI (NYSE:GIB)

CGI (NYSE:GIB) and Lichen China (NASDAQ:LICN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

48.5% of CGI shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.9% of CGI shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CGI and Lichen China’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CGI $13.67 billion 1.78 $1.15 billion $4.82 21.47 Lichen China $33.81 million 1.97 N/A N/A N/A

Profitability

CGI has higher revenue and earnings than Lichen China.

This table compares CGI and Lichen China’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CGI 11.18% 20.81% 10.10% Lichen China N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for CGI and Lichen China, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CGI 0 1 1 0 2.50 Lichen China 0 0 0 0 N/A

CGI currently has a consensus target price of $139.11, indicating a potential upside of 34.43%. Given CGI’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe CGI is more favorable than Lichen China.

Summary

CGI beats Lichen China on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CGI

CGI, Inc. engages in the provision of information technology and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Western and Southern Europe, U.S. Commercial and State Government, Canada, U.S. Federal, Scandinavia and Central Europe, UK and Australia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics, Northwest and Central-East Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Serge Godin and Andre Imbeau in June 1976 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

About Lichen China

Lichen China Limited focuses on providing financial and taxation solution services, education support services, and software and maintenance services under its Lichen brand. Lichen China Limited is based in JINJIANG, China.

