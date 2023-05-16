Reviewing PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) and Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT)

PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE – Get Rating) and Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PolarityTE and Microbot Medical’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PolarityTE $814,000.00 3.54 -$7.83 million ($5.96) -0.07 Microbot Medical N/A N/A -$13.17 million ($1.97) -0.61

PolarityTE has higher revenue and earnings than Microbot Medical. Microbot Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PolarityTE, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Risk and Volatility

11.8% of PolarityTE shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.9% of Microbot Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.4% of PolarityTE shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.6% of Microbot Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

PolarityTE has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Microbot Medical has a beta of 3.14, indicating that its stock price is 214% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares PolarityTE and Microbot Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PolarityTE N/A -120.74% -83.64% Microbot Medical N/A -159.69% -127.94%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for PolarityTE and Microbot Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PolarityTE 0 0 1 0 3.00 Microbot Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A

PolarityTE currently has a consensus target price of $1.00, suggesting a potential upside of 154.00%. Microbot Medical has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 566.67%. Given Microbot Medical’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Microbot Medical is more favorable than PolarityTE.

Summary

PolarityTE beats Microbot Medical on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PolarityTE

PolarityTE, Inc. is a biotechnology company developing and commercializing regenerative tissue products and biomaterials. The firm products include SkinTE Cryo, SkinTE POC, PTE 11000, OsteoTE and Real Time Assistant. Its SkinTE product is commercially available for the repair, reconstruction, replacement, and supplementation of skin in patients who have a need for treatment of acute or chronic wounds, burns, surgical reconstruction events, scar revision, or removal of dysfunctional skin grafts. The firm operates through the following segments: regenerative medicine products and contract services. PolarityTE was founded on May 8, 1998 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

About Microbot Medical

Microbot Medical, Inc. is a pre-clinical medical device company engaged in the research, design, development, and commercialization of micro-robotics assisted medical technologies. The firm carries out its operations through the ViRob and TipCat platforms. The ViRob platform technology is an autonomous crawling micro-robot that can be controlled remotely or within the body. It makes use of the Self-Cleaning Shunt, a robotic system designed as the ventricular catheter portion of a Cerebrospinal Fluid shunt system and is mainly used for the treatment of hydrocephalus and Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus. The TipCat platform, a self-propelling, flexible, and semi-disposable endoscope, provides see-and-treat capabilities within tubular lumens in the human body such as the colon, blood vessels, and the urinary tract. The company was founded by Harel Gadot, Moshe Shoham, and Yosseph Bornstein on August 2, 1988 and is headquartered in Hingham, MA.

