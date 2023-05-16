Comparing Kiromic BioPharma (NASDAQ:KRBP) & Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM)

Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Rating) and Kiromic BioPharma (NASDAQ:KRBP – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Cullinan Oncology has a beta of 0.1, suggesting that its share price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kiromic BioPharma has a beta of 0.17, suggesting that its share price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Cullinan Oncology alerts:

Insider and Institutional Ownership

80.8% of Cullinan Oncology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.6% of Kiromic BioPharma shares are held by institutional investors. 7.5% of Cullinan Oncology shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.3% of Kiromic BioPharma shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cullinan Oncology N/A -30.87% -29.01% Kiromic BioPharma N/A -475.16% -177.67%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cullinan Oncology and Kiromic BioPharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Cullinan Oncology and Kiromic BioPharma’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cullinan Oncology $18.94 million 20.65 $111.21 million $2.37 4.19 Kiromic BioPharma N/A N/A -$34.73 million ($30.33) -0.14

Cullinan Oncology has higher revenue and earnings than Kiromic BioPharma. Kiromic BioPharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cullinan Oncology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Cullinan Oncology and Kiromic BioPharma, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cullinan Oncology 0 0 3 0 3.00 Kiromic BioPharma 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cullinan Oncology presently has a consensus target price of $34.00, indicating a potential upside of 242.05%. Given Cullinan Oncology’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Cullinan Oncology is more favorable than Kiromic BioPharma.

Summary

Cullinan Oncology beats Kiromic BioPharma on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cullinan Oncology

(Get Rating)

Cullinan Oncology Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer. Its preclinical products include CLN-049, a humanized bispecific antibody for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; CLN-619, a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of solid tumors; CLN-617, a fusion protein for the treatment of solid tumors; CLN-978, a T cell engaging antibody for B-cell malignancies; Opal, a bispecific fusion protein to block the PD-1 axis, and to activate the 4-IBB/CD137 pathway on T cells in tumors; and Jade, a cell therapy to target a novel senescence and cancer-related protein. The company has collaboration agreements with Cullinan Pearl Corp. to develop, manufacture, and commercialize CLN-081 and products containing CLN-081; and Adimab, LLC to discover and/or optimize antibodies. Cullinan Oncology, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Kiromic BioPharma

(Get Rating)

Kiromic BioPharma, Inc., an artificial intelligence driven allogeneic cell therapy company, engages in developing the multi-indication allogeneic T cell therapies that exploits the natural potency of the Gamma Delta T cell to target solid tumors. The company develops ALEXIS-ISO-1, an allogenic gamma delta CAR-T cell therapy product candidate targeting Isomesothelin; and ALEXIS-PRO-1, an allogeneic gamma delta chimeric T cell therapy product candidate targeting PD-L1. It has license agreements with CGA 369 Intellectual Holdings, Inc. and Longwood University, as well as a research and development collaboration agreement with Molipharma, S.R.L. The company also has strategic alliance agreement with Leon Office (H.K.) Ltd. The company was formerly known as Kiromic, Inc. and changed its name to Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. in December 2019. Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Cullinan Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullinan Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.