Financial Survey: Madison Square Garden Entertainment (SPHR) vs. The Competition

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR – Get Rating) is one of 35 public companies in the “Amusement & recreation services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Madison Square Garden Entertainment to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Madison Square Garden Entertainment and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Madison Square Garden Entertainment -4.83% -1.88% -0.67% Madison Square Garden Entertainment Competitors -1,580.17% -45.44% -261.19%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

73.3% of Madison Square Garden Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.5% of shares of all “Amusement & recreation services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 24.6% of Madison Square Garden Entertainment shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 31.5% of shares of all “Amusement & recreation services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Madison Square Garden Entertainment $1.94 billion -$194.40 million -5.53 Madison Square Garden Entertainment Competitors $1.56 billion -$4.14 million 0.66

This table compares Madison Square Garden Entertainment and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its competitors. Madison Square Garden Entertainment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Madison Square Garden Entertainment’s competitors have a beta of 1.53, meaning that their average stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Madison Square Garden Entertainment and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Madison Square Garden Entertainment 0 2 0 0 2.00 Madison Square Garden Entertainment Competitors 15 173 392 4 2.66

As a group, “Amusement & recreation services” companies have a potential upside of 26.33%. Given Madison Square Garden Entertainment’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Madison Square Garden Entertainment has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Madison Square Garden Entertainment competitors beat Madison Square Garden Entertainment on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. provides entertainment experiences. The Company presents or hosts events in its diverse collection of venues: New York’s Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre; the Forum in Inglewood, CA and The Chicago Theatre. Also under the MSG Entertainment umbrella is Tao Group Hospitality, with entertainment dining and nightlife brands including Tao, Marquee, Lavo, Avenue, Beauty & Essex and Cath?drale. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

