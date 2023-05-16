Financial Survey: MDxHealth (NASDAQ:MDXH) vs. First Choice Healthcare Solutions (OTCMKTS:FCHS)

First Choice Healthcare Solutions (OTCMKTS:FCHS – Get Rating) and MDxHealth (NASDAQ:MDXH – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

First Choice Healthcare Solutions has a beta of 1.45, meaning that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MDxHealth has a beta of 0.24, meaning that its stock price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares First Choice Healthcare Solutions and MDxHealth’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Choice Healthcare Solutions N/A N/A N/A MDxHealth -118.86% -218.20% -44.01%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

12.6% of MDxHealth shares are held by institutional investors. 30.8% of First Choice Healthcare Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of MDxHealth shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares First Choice Healthcare Solutions and MDxHealth’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Choice Healthcare Solutions N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A MDxHealth $37.05 million 1.62 -$44.04 million ($1.90) -1.94

First Choice Healthcare Solutions has higher earnings, but lower revenue than MDxHealth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for First Choice Healthcare Solutions and MDxHealth, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Choice Healthcare Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A MDxHealth 0 0 4 0 3.00

MDxHealth has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 226.09%. Given MDxHealth’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe MDxHealth is more favorable than First Choice Healthcare Solutions.

Summary

First Choice Healthcare Solutions beats MDxHealth on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Choice Healthcare Solutions

First Choice Healthcare Solutions, Inc. operates as a holding company, which engages in the management of non-physician-owned medical centers. It operates through the following segments: FCID Medical, Inc., CCSC Holdings, Inc., and The B.A.C.K Center. The company was founded on May 30, 2007 and is headquartered in Melbourne, FL.

About MDxHealth

MDxHealth SA, a commercial-stage precision diagnostics company, provides urologic solutions in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Spain, Poland, Italy, rest of European Union, and internationally. Its novel prostate cancer genomic testing solutions are SelectMDx, a non-invasive urine test; and ConfirmMDx, an epigenetic test, which provide physicians with a clinical pathway to identify clinically prostate cancer while minimizing the use of invasive procedures that are prone to complications. The company was formerly known as OncoMethylome Sciences SA and changed its name to MDxHealth SA in October 2010. MDxHealth SA was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Herstal, Belgium.

