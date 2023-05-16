Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) Receives $63.75 Average Price Target from Analysts

Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.75.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $40.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Envestnet from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Envestnet in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Monday, March 13th.

ENV opened at $57.08 on Friday. Envestnet has a fifty-two week low of $41.72 and a fifty-two week high of $70.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.21 and a 200-day moving average of $60.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of -26.43 and a beta of 1.22.

Envestnet ( NYSE:ENV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $292.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.27 million. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 8.90%. Equities research analysts forecast that Envestnet will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Barry D. Cooper sold 530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.93, for a total transaction of $30,172.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,721,677.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Barry D. Cooper sold 530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.93, for a total transaction of $30,172.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,242 shares in the company, valued at $1,721,677.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shelly O’brien sold 8,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.84, for a total value of $500,192.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,347,619.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Envestnet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,951,000. RGM Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Envestnet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,607,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Envestnet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,777,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 218.1% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 576,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,818,000 after acquiring an additional 395,213 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 3,828.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 369,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,080,000 after acquiring an additional 359,877 shares during the period.

Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data and Analytics segments. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.

