Financial Contrast: NaaS Technology (NASDAQ:NAAS) and Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC)

NaaS Technology (NASDAQ:NAAS – Get Rating) and Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for NaaS Technology and Lincoln Educational Services, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NaaS Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Lincoln Educational Services 0 0 3 0 3.00

Lincoln Educational Services has a consensus price target of $7.83, suggesting a potential upside of 19.05%. Given Lincoln Educational Services’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Lincoln Educational Services is more favorable than NaaS Technology.

Volatility & Risk

Valuation & Earnings

NaaS Technology has a beta of 1.3, meaning that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lincoln Educational Services has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares NaaS Technology and Lincoln Educational Services’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NaaS Technology $92.81 million 0.94 -$817.34 million N/A N/A Lincoln Educational Services $348.29 million 0.60 $12.63 million $0.37 17.78

Lincoln Educational Services has higher revenue and earnings than NaaS Technology.

Profitability

This table compares NaaS Technology and Lincoln Educational Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NaaS Technology N/A N/A N/A Lincoln Educational Services 3.47% 11.06% 5.07%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.1% of NaaS Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.9% of Lincoln Educational Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.0% of NaaS Technology shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 25.7% of Lincoln Educational Services shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Lincoln Educational Services beats NaaS Technology on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NaaS Technology

NaaS Technology, Inc. operates as an electric vehicle charging service provider. The firm maintains the largest EV charging network in China in terms of the charging volume transacted through its charging network for third-party charging station operators, and the number of public DCFCs (direct current fast charger with 30kW power output or more) connected to its network. The company was founded by Zhen Dai and Yang Wang and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About Lincoln Educational Services

Lincoln Educational Services Corp. engages in the provision of a career-oriented post-secondary education to recent high school graduates and working adults. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, Healthcare and Other Professions, and Corporate. The Transportation and Skilled Trades segment offers academic programs mainly in the disciplines of transportation and skilled trades such as automotive, diesel, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, welding, and manufacturing. The Healthcare and Other Professions segment provides academic programs in the disciplines of health sciences, hospitality and business, and information technology. The Corporate segment represents unallocated corporate activity. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

