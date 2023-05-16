Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) and Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK) Financial Survey

Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Rating) and Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Century Therapeutics and Codiak BioSciences, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Century Therapeutics 0 0 9 0 3.00 Codiak BioSciences 0 1 0 0 2.00

Century Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 474.02%. Codiak BioSciences has a consensus price target of $4.20, suggesting a potential upside of 26,315.09%. Given Codiak BioSciences’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Codiak BioSciences is more favorable than Century Therapeutics.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Century Therapeutics -2,518.41% -38.02% -25.17% Codiak BioSciences -51.13% -109.51% -34.44%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Century Therapeutics and Codiak BioSciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Century Therapeutics and Codiak BioSciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Century Therapeutics $5.20 million 37.93 -$130.93 million ($2.28) -1.45 Codiak BioSciences $33.57 million 0.02 -$37.16 million ($0.69) -0.02

Codiak BioSciences has higher revenue and earnings than Century Therapeutics. Century Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Codiak BioSciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

35.8% of Century Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.3% of Codiak BioSciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.3% of Century Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.2% of Codiak BioSciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Century Therapeutics has a beta of 0.59, meaning that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Codiak BioSciences has a beta of 3.71, meaning that its stock price is 271% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Codiak BioSciences beats Century Therapeutics on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Century Therapeutics

Century Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops transformative allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. The company's lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma. It is also developing CNTY-103, a CAR-iNK candidate targeting CD133 + EGFR for recurrent glioblastoma; CNTY-102, a CAR-iT targeting CD19 + CD79b for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma and other B-cell malignancies; CNTY-104, a CAR-iT or CAR-iNK multi-specific candidate for acute myeloid leukemia; and CNTY-106, a CAR-iNK or CAR-iT multi-specific candidate for multiple myeloma. Century Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

About Codiak BioSciences

Codiak BioSciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing exosome-based therapeutics for the treatment of oncology, neuro-oncology, neurology, neuromuscular diseases, infectious diseases, and other diseases. Its lead product candidates are exoSTING and exoIL-12 exosome therapeutic candidates for the treatment of various solid tumors. The company is also developing exoASO-STAT6, an antisense oligonucleotide targeting the STAT6 transcription factor; and exoVACC, a modular platform for constructing precision vaccines. It has a collaboration agreement with the Jazz Pharmaceuticals Ireland Limited, Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc., Kayla Therapeutics S.A.S., Washington University, Ragon Institute of MGH, MIT, and Harvard. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

