Analysts Set Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) PT at $40.14

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.14.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SHOO. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Loop Capital increased their target price on Steven Madden from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Citigroup raised shares of Steven Madden from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Steven Madden Trading Down 0.3 %

Steven Madden stock opened at $32.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.90. Steven Madden has a 12 month low of $26.36 and a 12 month high of $40.28.

Steven Madden Announces Dividend

Steven Madden ( NASDAQ:SHOO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The textile maker reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $461.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.83 million. Steven Madden had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 25.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Steven Madden will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Institutional Trading of Steven Madden

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,529,549 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $290,941,000 after purchasing an additional 648,822 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Steven Madden during the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,827,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,883,884 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $130,290,000 after purchasing an additional 586,784 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,347,639 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $43,071,000 after purchasing an additional 563,607 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Steven Madden during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,660,000. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Direct-to-Consumer, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

