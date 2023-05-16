Analysts Set DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) Price Target at $40.80

DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.80.

DCP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. US Capital Advisors cut DCP Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut DCP Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DCP Midstream

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in DCP Midstream during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DCP Midstream in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of DCP Midstream in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of DCP Midstream in the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DCP Midstream in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.49% of the company’s stock.

DCP Midstream Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of DCP stock opened at $41.48 on Friday. DCP Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $26.44 and a fifty-two week high of $42.15. The stock has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 2.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.02. DCP Midstream had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that DCP Midstream will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DCP Midstream Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. DCP Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 31.91%.

DCP Midstream Company Profile

DCP Midstream LP engages in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas. It operates through the Logistics and Marketing and Gathering and Processing segments. The Logistics and Marketing segment includes transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and NGLs and fractionating NGLs.

