Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Receives $35.82 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.73.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Antero Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Antero Resources from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised Antero Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $39.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th.
Antero Resources Stock Up 3.8 %
Shares of NYSE AR opened at $22.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 3.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.30. Antero Resources has a 52-week low of $20.06 and a 52-week high of $48.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, insider Michael N. Kennedy sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total value of $3,160,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 941,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,844,400.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 5.72% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Antero Resources
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PointState Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,793,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Antero Resources by 66.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,323,092 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $193,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517,137 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Antero Resources by 83.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,293,239 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $122,221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414,100 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Antero Resources by 104.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,999,179 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $122,095,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044,464 shares during the period. Finally, Palo Duro Investment Partners LP acquired a new stake in Antero Resources in the first quarter worth $45,267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.78% of the company’s stock.
Antero Resources Company Profile
Antero Resources Corp. engages in the development, production, exploration and acquisition of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Marketing, and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream. The Exploration and Production segment deals with the development and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil.
