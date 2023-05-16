Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Receives $35.82 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.73.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Antero Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Antero Resources from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised Antero Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $39.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th.

Antero Resources Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of NYSE AR opened at $22.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 3.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.30. Antero Resources has a 52-week low of $20.06 and a 52-week high of $48.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Antero Resources ( NYSE:AR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Antero Resources had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 29.24%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Antero Resources will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael N. Kennedy sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total value of $3,160,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 941,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,844,400.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Antero Resources

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PointState Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,793,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Antero Resources by 66.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,323,092 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $193,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517,137 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Antero Resources by 83.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,293,239 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $122,221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414,100 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Antero Resources by 104.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,999,179 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $122,095,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044,464 shares during the period. Finally, Palo Duro Investment Partners LP acquired a new stake in Antero Resources in the first quarter worth $45,267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Antero Resources Corp. engages in the development, production, exploration and acquisition of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Marketing, and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream. The Exploration and Production segment deals with the development and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil.

