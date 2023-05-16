Analysts Set The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) PT at $265.06

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $265.06.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HSY shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Hershey from $246.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Mizuho upped their price target on Hershey from $235.00 to $263.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Hershey from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Hershey from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Hershey in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.92, for a total value of $132,600.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,893,081.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Hershey news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.23, for a total value of $26,512.07. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,913.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.92, for a total value of $132,600.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,893,081.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,015 shares of company stock worth $9,954,591. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hershey Price Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HSY. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Hershey by 3.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 30,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,665,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Hershey during the first quarter valued at about $238,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hershey by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Hershey by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,057,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,045,383,000 after buying an additional 216,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in Hershey by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 32,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,972,000 after buying an additional 3,129 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HSY opened at $270.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Hershey has a twelve month low of $201.42 and a twelve month high of $276.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $257.75 and its 200-day moving average is $240.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.82, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.31.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.29. Hershey had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 57.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hershey will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $1.036 dividend. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.24%.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

