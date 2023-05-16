Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Receives $64.96 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.96.
STX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley cut Seagate Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays decreased their price target on Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Friday, April 14th.
Seagate Technology Price Performance
STX stock opened at $61.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.69 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.34. Seagate Technology has a fifty-two week low of $47.47 and a fifty-two week high of $88.25.
Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is -333.33%.
Institutional Trading of Seagate Technology
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STX. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 102.2% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 540 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Seagate Technology
Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.
