Brokerages Set Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Price Target at $33.14

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.14.

Several research firms have commented on TDOC. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th.

Teladoc Health Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of Teladoc Health stock opened at $24.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.08. Teladoc Health has a fifty-two week low of $21.60 and a fifty-two week high of $44.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.87.

Insider Activity

Teladoc Health ( NYSE:TDOC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The health services provider reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.14. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 5.81% and a negative net margin of 285.51%. The firm had revenue of $629.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.55 million. Analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Richard J. Napolitano sold 1,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total transaction of $35,098.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,560.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Richard J. Napolitano sold 1,384 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total value of $35,098.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,560.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $30,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $616,525.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,423 shares of company stock valued at $1,521,260. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teladoc Health

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Teladoc Health by 8.7% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 20,584,180 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $533,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655,740 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Teladoc Health by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,639,307 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $345,757,000 after purchasing an additional 78,859 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 1.7% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,826,881 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $125,016,000 after buying an additional 79,670 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 1.3% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 3,833,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $99,275,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 116.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,593,819 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $93,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935,496 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. It operates through the following segments: Teladoc Health Integrated Care, BetterHelp, and Others. The Teladoc Health Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services.

Featured Stories

