Brokerages Set Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) PT at $9.50

Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.50.

A number of brokerages have commented on DLAKY. Barclays began coverage on Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Deutsche Lufthansa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group raised shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th.

Deutsche Lufthansa Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS DLAKY opened at $9.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.21. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 52 week low of $5.40 and a 52 week high of $11.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Deutsche Lufthansa

Deutsche Lufthansa ( OTCMKTS:DLAKY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $9.06 billion during the quarter. Deutsche Lufthansa had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 10.76%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Deutsche Lufthansa will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Deutsche Lufthansa stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 19,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

About Deutsche Lufthansa

Deutsche Lufthansa AG engages in the provision of passenger, freight, and cargo airline services. It operates through the following segments: Network Airlines, Eurowings, Logistics, Maintenance Repair Overhaul, Catering and Additional Businesses and Group Functions. The Network Airlines segment comprises Lufthansa German Airlines, SWISS, and Austrian Airlines.

