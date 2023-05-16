FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of ($0.08) Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (OTCMKTS:NOTE)

FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NOTE – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for FiscalNote in a report released on Thursday, May 11th. DA Davidson analyst R. Kessinger expects that the company will earn ($0.08) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for FiscalNote’s current full-year earnings is ($0.37) per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for FiscalNote’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.28) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.15) EPS.

NOTE stock opened at $1.97 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.51 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of -0.27. FiscalNote has a 1-year low of $1.31 and a 1-year high of $12.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FiscalNote

FiscalNote ( OTCMKTS:NOTE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $31.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.47 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regal Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in FiscalNote during the third quarter worth approximately $2,122,000. Accomplice Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FiscalNote in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,284,000. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FiscalNote in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,440,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of FiscalNote in the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in FiscalNote during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.18% of the company’s stock.

About FiscalNote

FiscalNote Holdings Inc operates as technology and data company that delivers critical legal data and insights worldwide. It combines artificial intelligence technology, machine learning, and other technologies with analytics, workflow tools, and expert research. The company delivers that intelligence through its suite of public policy and issues management products, as well as powerful tools to manage workflows, advocacy campaigns, and constituent relationships.

