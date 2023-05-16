KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Receives $39.96 Average PT from Brokerages

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.05.

KBH has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on KB Home from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of KB Home from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $32.50 to $42.50 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of KB Home from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of KB Home from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of KB Home from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd.

Shares of KBH opened at $45.69 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.77. KB Home has a twelve month low of $24.78 and a twelve month high of $46.91. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.61.

KB Home ( NYSE:KBH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The construction company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 11.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. Analysts predict that KB Home will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KB Home declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 22nd that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 15.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.59%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in KB Home during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KB Home in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 880 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KB Home in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 922 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

