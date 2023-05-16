Analysts Set WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) Target Price at $1,041.80

WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,041.80.

A number of research firms recently commented on WPP. StockNews.com downgraded WPP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded WPP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays raised shares of WPP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of WPP from GBX 770 ($9.65) to GBX 760 ($9.52) in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded WPP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th.

WPP opened at $56.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. WPP has a fifty-two week low of $39.67 and a fifty-two week high of $64.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.45 and its 200 day moving average is $58.01.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $1.4657 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This is an increase from WPP’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.91.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in WPP by 23.6% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of WPP by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its position in shares of WPP by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 6,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of WPP by 32.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 899 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of WPP by 26.2% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

WPP Plc is a creative transformation company, which engages in the provision of communications services. It operates through the following segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies. The Global Integrated Agencies segment offers creative services including advertising, marketing, and brand strategies and campaigns across all media.

