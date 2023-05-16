HC Wainwright Weighs in on Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ARCT)

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright raised their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report issued on Thursday, May 11th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Arce now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.52) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($2.16). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Arcturus Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($4.68) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Arcturus Therapeutics’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.46) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.53) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.65) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($6.25) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($4.43) EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $6.94 EPS.

Get Arcturus Therapeutics alerts:

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arcturus Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.25.

Arcturus Therapeutics Stock Performance

Arcturus Therapeutics stock opened at $30.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $813.62 million, a PE ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 2.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.11. Arcturus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $11.70 and a twelve month high of $33.80.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The biotechnology company reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.86) by $6.19. The business had revenue of $160.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.54 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 4.85%.

Insider Activity at Arcturus Therapeutics

In related news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 17,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $512,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 562,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,871,190. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 17,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $512,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 562,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,871,190. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Keith C. Kummerfeld sold 6,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total transaction of $196,358.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 950 shares in the company, valued at $26,771. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,043 shares of company stock worth $1,045,508. 12.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Arcturus Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARCT. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 58.4% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the period. 83.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a late-stage clinical mRNA medicines and vaccine company, which engages in the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its products include LUNAR-COV19, LUNAR-FLU, LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR-CF.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.