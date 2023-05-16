HC Wainwright Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV)

Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright increased their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Aravive in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 11th. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.29) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.32). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Aravive’s current full-year earnings is ($1.29) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Aravive’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.33) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.15) EPS.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Aravive in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aravive currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.20.

Aravive Trading Down 0.6 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of ARAV opened at $1.60 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.75 million, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 2.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.70. Aravive has a twelve month low of $0.58 and a twelve month high of $2.46.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Artal Group S.A. raised its position in Aravive by 248.7% in the fourth quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 4,572,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,036,000 after purchasing an additional 3,261,224 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Aravive by 35.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 374,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 97,116 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Aravive by 16.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 208,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 28,760 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Aravive in the first quarter valued at about $401,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Aravive by 70.5% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 160,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 66,400 shares during the period. 16.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aravive

(Get Rating)

Aravive, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of transformative treatments designed to halt the progression of life threatening disease, including cancer and fibrosis. The company was founded on December 10, 2008 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Recommended Stories

