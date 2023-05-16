AppLovin Co. to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NYSE:APP)

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AppLovin in a research note issued on Thursday, May 11th. Wedbush analyst N. Mckay now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.07). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for AppLovin’s current full-year earnings is $0.27 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for AppLovin’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $715.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $693.58 million. AppLovin had a negative net margin of 6.84% and a positive return on equity of 3.59%.

AppLovin Trading Up 5.2 %

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on APP. Citigroup dropped their target price on AppLovin from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on AppLovin from $57.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on AppLovin from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on AppLovin from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on AppLovin from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.35.

NYSE:APP opened at $22.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.52, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.87. AppLovin has a 12-month low of $9.14 and a 12-month high of $44.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AppLovin

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in AppLovin by 74.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in AppLovin by 254.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in AppLovin in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AppLovin in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AppLovin in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 38.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.91, for a total value of $1,095,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 798,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,485,363.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.91, for a total value of $1,095,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 798,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,485,363.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 65,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total value of $897,835.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,564,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,559,347.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 180,322 shares of company stock worth $2,867,225. 12.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.

