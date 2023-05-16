Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Expected to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Amphenol in a report released on Wednesday, May 10th. Zacks Research analyst A. Ganguly now anticipates that the electronics maker will earn $0.67 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.68. The consensus estimate for Amphenol’s current full-year earnings is $2.84 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Amphenol’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.80 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.11 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.31 EPS.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $91.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.33.

NYSE:APH opened at $75.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.29 and a 200-day moving average of $78.16. The company has a market cap of $45.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.23. Amphenol has a one year low of $61.67 and a one year high of $82.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.18%.

In other news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 184,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total transaction of $13,746,747.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,304,373 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,707,581,000 after buying an additional 499,230 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Amphenol by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,754,070 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,556,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019,062 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Amphenol by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,719,942 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,994,449,000 after purchasing an additional 118,811 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Amphenol by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,391,774 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,638,180,000 after purchasing an additional 185,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Amphenol by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,540,592 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,174,518,000 after purchasing an additional 354,763 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and specialty cable. Its products include connectors, cable assemblies, sensors, antenna solutions, power distribution, cable, printed circuits, and accessories for connectors and cable.

