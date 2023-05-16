Barrington Research Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI)

American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research raised their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of American Public Education in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 10th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.32) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.43). Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for American Public Education’s current full-year earnings is ($0.89) per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for American Public Education’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.97) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on American Public Education in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair lowered American Public Education from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Public Education currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

NASDAQ:APEI opened at $5.50 on Monday. American Public Education has a one year low of $3.78 and a one year high of $16.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market cap of $104.71 million, a PE ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.34.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.09). American Public Education had a negative return on equity of 2.19% and a negative net margin of 18.97%. The firm had revenue of $152.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.75 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in American Public Education by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in American Public Education by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 129,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of American Public Education by 45.2% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in shares of American Public Education during the first quarter worth about $731,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of American Public Education by 17.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,040,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,640,000 after purchasing an additional 156,900 shares in the last quarter. 92.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Granetta B. Blevins bought 25,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.95 per share, for a total transaction of $101,712.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 37,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146,564.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Public Education, Inc provides online and on-campus postsecondary education services. It operates through the following segments: American Public University System (APUS) segment, Rasmussen University (RU) segment and Hondros College of Nursing (HCN) segment. The American Public University System segment provides online postsecondary educational services.

