Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Alta Equipment Group Inc. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:ALTG)

Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG – Get Rating) – Analysts at Northland Capmk upped their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Alta Equipment Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 11th. Northland Capmk analyst E. Jackson now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.02. The consensus estimate for Alta Equipment Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.33 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Alta Equipment Group’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.91 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.20 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.53 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ALTG. Raymond James lifted their target price on Alta Equipment Group from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Alta Equipment Group from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Alta Equipment Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th.

Alta Equipment Group Trading Up 4.6 %

Alta Equipment Group Dividend Announcement

NYSE ALTG opened at $15.28 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $491.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.40 and a beta of 1.52. Alta Equipment Group has a 52 week low of $8.65 and a 52 week high of $20.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.057 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Alta Equipment Group’s dividend payout ratio is 110.00%.

Insider Transactions at Alta Equipment Group

In related news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.82 per share, for a total transaction of $186,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,160,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,033,051.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 64,500 shares of company stock worth $895,980 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alta Equipment Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Alta Equipment Group during the third quarter valued at about $184,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group in the third quarter worth about $1,502,000. B. Riley Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group in the fourth quarter worth about $79,150,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group in the fourth quarter worth about $1,055,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group in the fourth quarter worth about $667,000. 63.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alta Equipment Group Company Profile

Alta Equipment Group, Inc engages in the operation of equipment dealership platforms. It operates through the following segments: Material Handling, Construction Equipment, and Corporate. The Material Handling segment includes the sale, service, and rental of lift trucks and other material handling equipment in Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, and New York.

Featured Stories

