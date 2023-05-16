Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) Expected to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of ($0.76) Per Share

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair dropped their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 10th. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.76) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.74). The consensus estimate for Xenon Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.77) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Xenon Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.91) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($3.52) EPS.

XENE has been the topic of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “top pick” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xenon Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.50.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $41.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.11 and a beta of 1.41. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $25.73 and a 12 month high of $43.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.19.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.01). Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 862.06% and a negative return on equity of 17.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xenon Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XENE. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 1,567.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 124.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 1,004.5% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 19,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total transaction of $711,199.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,257,393.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.06% of the company’s stock.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders, including rare central nervous system (CNS) conditions. The company’s products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901 and XEN007. Xenon Pharmaceuticals was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J.

