Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. (OTC:AAWH) to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of ($0.06) Per Share, Echelon Wealth Partners Forecasts

Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. (OTC:AAWH – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners dropped their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ascend Wellness in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 10th. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst A. Semple now expects that the company will earn ($0.06) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.02). The consensus estimate for Ascend Wellness’ current full-year earnings is ($0.09) per share. Echelon Wealth Partners also issued estimates for Ascend Wellness’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.19) EPS.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective on shares of Ascend Wellness in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Ascend Wellness in a report on Friday, February 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.
Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc engages in the cultivation, manufacture, and distribution of cannabis consumer packaged goods. Its cannabis product categories include flowers, pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, edibles, and other cannabis-related products. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 20 retail locations.
