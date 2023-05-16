Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. (OTC:AAWH) to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of ($0.06) Per Share, Echelon Wealth Partners Forecasts

Posted by on May 16th, 2023

Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. (OTC:AAWHGet Rating) – Equities research analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners dropped their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ascend Wellness in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 10th. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst A. Semple now expects that the company will earn ($0.06) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.02). The consensus estimate for Ascend Wellness’ current full-year earnings is ($0.09) per share. Echelon Wealth Partners also issued estimates for Ascend Wellness’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.19) EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective on shares of Ascend Wellness in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Ascend Wellness in a report on Friday, February 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Ascend Wellness Price Performance

Shares of AAWH stock opened at $0.82 on Monday. Ascend Wellness has a 1-year low of $0.81 and a 1-year high of $3.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.99 and its 200 day moving average is $1.34. The company has a market cap of $154.30 million, a P/E ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

About Ascend Wellness

(Get Rating)

Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc engages in the cultivation, manufacture, and distribution of cannabis consumer packaged goods. Its cannabis product categories include flowers, pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, edibles, and other cannabis-related products. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 20 retail locations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ascend Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascend Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.