Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. (OTC:AAWH) to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of ($0.06) Per Share, Echelon Wealth Partners Forecasts

Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. (OTC:AAWH – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners dropped their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ascend Wellness in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 10th. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst A. Semple now expects that the company will earn ($0.06) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.02). The consensus estimate for Ascend Wellness’ current full-year earnings is ($0.09) per share. Echelon Wealth Partners also issued estimates for Ascend Wellness’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.19) EPS.

Get Ascend Wellness alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective on shares of Ascend Wellness in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Ascend Wellness in a report on Friday, February 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Ascend Wellness Price Performance

About Ascend Wellness

Shares of AAWH stock opened at $0.82 on Monday. Ascend Wellness has a 1-year low of $0.81 and a 1-year high of $3.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.99 and its 200 day moving average is $1.34. The company has a market cap of $154.30 million, a P/E ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

(Get Rating)

Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc engages in the cultivation, manufacture, and distribution of cannabis consumer packaged goods. Its cannabis product categories include flowers, pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, edibles, and other cannabis-related products. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 20 retail locations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ascend Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascend Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.