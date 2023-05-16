ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of ($0.02) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts

ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Rating) – HC Wainwright increased their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ADMA Biologics in a report released on Thursday, May 11th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.04). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for ADMA Biologics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.14) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for ADMA Biologics’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ADMA Biologics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

ADMA Biologics Stock Performance

ADMA stock opened at $4.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 6.89 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.40. The company has a market capitalization of $930.83 million, a P/E ratio of -17.46 and a beta of 0.91. ADMA Biologics has a 1-year low of $1.71 and a 1-year high of $4.30.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $49.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.02 million. ADMA Biologics had a negative return on equity of 47.99% and a negative net margin of 42.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ADMA Biologics

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 16,814 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,876 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,829 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 125,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 40,188 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,184 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in ADMA Biologics by 0.4% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 818,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 3,348 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.17% of the company’s stock.

ADMA Biologics Company Profile

ADMA Biologics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in manufacturing, marketing, and developing specialty plasma-derived biologics. The firm operates through the following business segments: ADMA BioManufacturing, Plasma Collection Center, and Corporate. The ADMA BioManufacturing segment consists of immune globulin manufacturing and development operations.

