Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TSE:TWM) Forecasted to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TSE:TWM – Get Rating) – Analysts at Stifel Firstegy decreased their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure in a research report issued on Thursday, May 11th. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Pereira now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.04. Stifel Firstegy has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure’s current full-year earnings is $0.13 per share.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on TWM. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.50 to C$1.30 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.60 to C$1.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.50 to C$1.40 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. CSFB dropped their price target on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.50 to C$1.30 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$1.43.

Shares of TSE TWM opened at C$0.89 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$377.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.08, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.02. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a 1 year low of C$0.84 and a 1 year high of C$1.72.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$711.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$712.00 million. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 2.72%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 200.00%.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in North America. It primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil operations and processing plants located in the Deep Basin, Edmonton, and Montney regions of Alberta and British Columbia.

