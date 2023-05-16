B. Riley Weighs in on Alta Equipment Group Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:ALTG)

Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG – Get Rating) – Research analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Alta Equipment Group in a research report issued on Thursday, May 11th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now anticipates that the company will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.21. The consensus estimate for Alta Equipment Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.33 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Alta Equipment Group’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

Get Alta Equipment Group alerts:

ALTG has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised shares of Alta Equipment Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Raymond James increased their target price on Alta Equipment Group from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th.

Alta Equipment Group Price Performance

Alta Equipment Group Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:ALTG opened at $15.28 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.71. Alta Equipment Group has a twelve month low of $8.65 and a twelve month high of $20.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $491.92 million, a PE ratio of 76.40 and a beta of 1.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.057 per share. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Alta Equipment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.00%.

Insider Activity at Alta Equipment Group

In other news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.81 per share, with a total value of $497,160.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,112,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,358,570.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders bought 64,500 shares of company stock worth $895,980 in the last three months. 19.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALTG. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in Alta Equipment Group in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Alta Equipment Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 296.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 4,162 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Alta Equipment Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 280.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 5,238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.54% of the company’s stock.

About Alta Equipment Group

(Get Rating)

Alta Equipment Group, Inc engages in the operation of equipment dealership platforms. It operates through the following segments: Material Handling, Construction Equipment, and Corporate. The Material Handling segment includes the sale, service, and rental of lift trucks and other material handling equipment in Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, and New York.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alta Equipment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alta Equipment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.