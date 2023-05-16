Barrington Research Weighs in on Universal Technical Institute, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:UTI)

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Barrington Research raised their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Universal Technical Institute in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 10th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.10) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.14). Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Universal Technical Institute’s current full-year earnings is $0.22 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Universal Technical Institute’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.75.

Shares of NYSE:UTI opened at $6.14 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.01. Universal Technical Institute has a 12 month low of $5.27 and a 12 month high of $9.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.17 million, a P/E ratio of 76.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.90.

In other news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 6,282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.74 per share, with a total value of $42,340.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 478,361 shares in the company, valued at $3,224,153.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 2.1% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 68,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 2,240 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 5.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 2,306 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 6.3% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 2,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 0.4% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 748,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,070,000 after buying an additional 2,899 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and technical training programs. It operates through the Postsecondary Education and Other segments. The Postsecondary Education segment offers technical training for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle and marine technicians, welders, and CNC machining technicians.

