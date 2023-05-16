Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $1.87 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note issued on Thursday, May 11th. Zacks Research analyst D. Chatterjee now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.87 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.90. The consensus estimate for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s current full-year earnings is $8.71 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s FY2023 earnings at $8.51 EPS.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $213.00 to $211.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $211.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $228.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.71.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Down 0.4 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $217.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.06. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52-week low of $148.24 and a 52-week high of $219.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $198.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.96. The firm has a market cap of $46.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.41, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.69.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AJG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,783,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,414,680,000 after purchasing an additional 266,711 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,431,788,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,534,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $947,576,000 after acquiring an additional 300,053 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,534,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $853,932,000 after purchasing an additional 66,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,688,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $506,963,000 after purchasing an additional 141,783 shares during the last quarter. 82.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 57,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.21, for a total value of $12,127,466.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,056.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 57,419 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.21, for a total value of $12,127,466.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5 shares in the company, valued at $1,056.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 33,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.57, for a total value of $7,011,981.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 135,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,464,431.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 125,354 shares of company stock valued at $25,882,434. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.82%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.