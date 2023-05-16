Q3 2023 Earnings Estimate for Sherritt International Co. (TSE:S) Issued By National Bank Financial

Sherritt International Co. (TSE:S – Get Rating) – National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sherritt International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 11th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Sherritt International’s current full-year earnings is $0.15 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Sherritt International’s FY2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on S. TD Securities lowered their price target on Sherritt International from C$1.10 to C$0.90 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Sherritt International from C$0.80 to C$0.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Sherritt International from C$0.70 to C$0.55 in a research report on Monday, February 13th.
Sherritt International Corporation engages in the mining, refining, and sale of nickel and cobalt from lateritic sources primarily in Canada and Cuba. It operates through Moa Joint Venture and Fort Site, Metals Other, Oil and Gas, Power, and Technologies segments. The company produces and sells agriculture fertilizers in Western Canada; and provides additional fertilizer storage and administrative facilities in Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta, and Canada.
