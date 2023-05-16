Brokers Issue Forecasts for Tractor Supply’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) – Zacks Research raised their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Tractor Supply in a research note issued on Thursday, May 11th. Zacks Research analyst R. Lohia now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $2.36 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.29. The consensus estimate for Tractor Supply’s current full-year earnings is $10.49 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Tractor Supply’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.51 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $10.49 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.96 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $11.81 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $255.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Tractor Supply from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $235.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $219.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.62.

Tractor Supply Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of Tractor Supply stock opened at $231.53 on Monday. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $166.49 and a 12-month high of $251.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $25.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $236.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.12.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 55.53%. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 EPS.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tractor Supply

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 1,700 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.57, for a total value of $403,869.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,912,676.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 1,700 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.57, for a total value of $403,869.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,912,676.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 1,335 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $333,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,471,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tractor Supply

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 39,399 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,260,000 after buying an additional 7,935 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,614 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter worth $358,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter worth $387,000. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 12,084 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,840,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Orscheln Farm & Home, and Petsense.

