Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Arch Capital Group Ltd. Raised by Analyst (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research boosted their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Arch Capital Group in a report released on Wednesday, May 10th. Zacks Research analyst T. De now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings of $1.53 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.52. The consensus estimate for Arch Capital Group’s current full-year earnings is $6.16 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Arch Capital Group’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.40 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.47 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.44 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.45 EPS.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.22. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 18.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

ACGL has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Arch Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $74.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.20.

Shares of Arch Capital Group stock opened at $75.10 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Arch Capital Group has a 1 year low of $41.05 and a 1 year high of $78.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.13.

In related news, CFO Francois Morin sold 15,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total transaction of $1,069,184.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,566,603.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Arch Capital Group news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.16, for a total value of $2,104,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 759,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,319,495.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Francois Morin sold 15,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total transaction of $1,069,184.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 185,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,566,603.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 243,489 shares of company stock valued at $17,956,373. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 209.9% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 112,633 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,644,000 after buying an additional 76,283 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group in the 1st quarter worth $866,650,000. Miller Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group in the 1st quarter worth $985,000. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group in the 1st quarter worth $285,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate, and Other. The Insurance segment consists of insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

