Barrington Research Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO)

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Barrington Research decreased their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for VIZIO in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 11th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now anticipates that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.03. The consensus estimate for VIZIO’s current full-year earnings is $0.08 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for VIZIO’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of VIZIO from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. TheStreet cut shares of VIZIO from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of VIZIO from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of VIZIO from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of VIZIO in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.75.

NYSE VZIO opened at $7.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.20, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.89 and a 200-day moving average of $9.11. VIZIO has a 1-year low of $6.47 and a 1-year high of $13.84.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The company had revenue of $533.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.24 million. VIZIO had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a negative return on equity of 0.11%. The company’s revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VIZIO

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZIO. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of VIZIO by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 89,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 37,385 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of VIZIO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,191,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of VIZIO by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 45,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 13,994 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of VIZIO by 138.0% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 74,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 43,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of VIZIO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $171,000. 17.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VIZIO Company Profile

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

