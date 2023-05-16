Raymond James Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Home Capital Group Inc. (TSE:HCG)

Home Capital Group Inc. (TSE:HCG – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James increased their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Home Capital Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 10th. Raymond James analyst S. Boland now anticipates that the company will earn $1.33 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.31. The consensus estimate for Home Capital Group’s current full-year earnings is $5.39 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Home Capital Group’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.45 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.91 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.25 EPS.

Get Home Capital Group alerts:

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Home Capital Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$36.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$44.00.

Home Capital Group Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Home Capital Group stock opened at C$43.57 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$41.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$40.39. Home Capital Group has a 52 week low of C$23.82 and a 52 week high of C$43.73. The stock has a market cap of C$1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.99.

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.08 by C($0.13). Home Capital Group had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 31.82%. The business had revenue of C$126.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$123.40 million.

Home Capital Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Home Capital Group’s payout ratio is presently 16.48%.

About Home Capital Group

(Get Rating)

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Home Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.