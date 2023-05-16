Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX) Boosted by HC Wainwright

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX – Get Rating) – Analysts at HC Wainwright raised their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 11th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Arce now expects that the specialty pharmaceutical company will earn ($0.53) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.97). The consensus estimate for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.98) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.51) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.00) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.90) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.83) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($1.78) EPS.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.90). AcelRx Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 2,696.50% and a negative return on equity of 286.00%.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ ACRX opened at $0.79 on Monday. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.55 and a 52-week high of $7.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.61. The stock has a market cap of $8.63 million, a P/E ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AcelRx Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. lifted its position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 437.5% during the third quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 430,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,947,140 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 19,986 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,569,553 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 831,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tang Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000.

About AcelRx Pharmaceuticals

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies use in medically supervised settings. The firm’s portfolio includes DSUVIA, DZUVEO, Zalviso, ARX-02 and ARX-03. The company was founded by Thomas A. Schreck and Pamela Pierce Palmer on July 13, 2005 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.

