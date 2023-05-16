Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX) Boosted by HC Wainwright

Posted by on May 16th, 2023

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRXGet Rating) – Analysts at HC Wainwright raised their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 11th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Arce now expects that the specialty pharmaceutical company will earn ($0.53) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.97). The consensus estimate for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.98) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.51) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.00) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.90) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.83) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($1.78) EPS.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRXGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.90). AcelRx Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 2,696.50% and a negative return on equity of 286.00%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ACRX opened at $0.79 on Monday. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.55 and a 52-week high of $7.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.61. The stock has a market cap of $8.63 million, a P/E ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AcelRx Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. lifted its position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 437.5% during the third quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 430,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,947,140 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 19,986 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,569,553 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 831,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tang Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000.

About AcelRx Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies use in medically supervised settings. The firm’s portfolio includes DSUVIA, DZUVEO, Zalviso, ARX-02 and ARX-03. The company was founded by Thomas A. Schreck and Pamela Pierce Palmer on July 13, 2005 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.

Featured Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX)

Receive News & Ratings for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.