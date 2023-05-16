Iota Communications (OTCMKTS:IOTC) & Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX) Head to Head Analysis

Iota Communications (OTCMKTS:IOTC – Get Rating) and Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Iota Communications and Augmedix, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Iota Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A Augmedix 0 0 3 0 3.00

Augmedix has a consensus target price of $6.50, indicating a potential upside of 92.88%. Given Augmedix’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Augmedix is more favorable than Iota Communications.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iota Communications N/A N/A N/A Augmedix -79.11% -250.94% -59.32%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares Iota Communications and Augmedix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

73.9% of Augmedix shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.2% of Iota Communications shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.1% of Augmedix shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Iota Communications and Augmedix’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iota Communications N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Augmedix $30.93 million 4.43 -$24.45 million ($0.66) -5.11

Iota Communications has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Augmedix.

Summary

Augmedix beats Iota Communications on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Iota Communications

(Get Rating)

Iota Communications, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides Internet of Things (IoT) solutions. It also provides energy conservation solutions. The company operates through Iota Networks, Iota Commercial Solutions, Iota Communications, and Iota Holdings. In addition, the company offers delphi360, a wireless connectivity and data analytics platform to integrate with devices and sensors, as well as provides BrightAI, an analytic platform that gathers information from sensor connectivity. Further, it provides IoT-based LED and smart lighting. Additionally, it offers smart building solutions, a platform for data management. Furthermore, the company serves healthcare, commercial real estate, education, utility, retail, and manufacturing industries; and city and municipals. Iota Communications, Inc. is based in Allentown, Pennsylvania.

About Augmedix

(Get Rating)

Augmedix, Inc. provides remote medical documentation solutions and live clinical support services in the United States. Its platform offers Augmedix Live and Augmedix Notes solutions that provide pre-visit documentation, such as pre-charting and digitization of previous records/patient history; during-visit documentation, including medical notes, care gap reminders, HCC reminders, and after-visit summaries; and post-visit documentation consisting of coding, orders, and referrals. The company enables clinicians to access its applications through mobile devices, such as smartphones or Google Glass. It serves health systems and specialty groups. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

