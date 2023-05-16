Comparing Eaton (NYSE:ETN) and SMX (Security Matters) Public (NASDAQ:SMX)

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) and SMX (Security Matters) Public (NASDAQ:SMX – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Eaton and SMX (Security Matters) Public’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eaton 12.00% 18.70% 8.96% SMX (Security Matters) Public N/A N/A -6.27%

Risk and Volatility

Eaton has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SMX (Security Matters) Public has a beta of -0.86, meaning that its stock price is 186% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

80.2% of Eaton shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.1% of SMX (Security Matters) Public shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Eaton shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.4% of SMX (Security Matters) Public shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Eaton and SMX (Security Matters) Public, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eaton 1 3 6 0 2.50 SMX (Security Matters) Public 0 0 0 0 N/A

Eaton currently has a consensus target price of $178.77, indicating a potential upside of 5.21%. Given Eaton’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Eaton is more favorable than SMX (Security Matters) Public.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Eaton and SMX (Security Matters) Public’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eaton $21.39 billion 3.17 $2.46 billion $6.41 26.51 SMX (Security Matters) Public N/A N/A -$6.18 million N/A N/A

Eaton has higher revenue and earnings than SMX (Security Matters) Public.

Summary

Eaton beats SMX (Security Matters) Public on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eaton

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service. The Aerospace segment produces aerospace fuel, hydraulics, and pneumatic systems for commercial and military use. The Vehicle segment deals with the design, manufacture, marketing, and supply of drivetrain and powertrain systems and critical components that reduce emissions and improve fuel economy, stability, performance and safety of cars, light trucks and commercial vehicles. The eMobility segment designs, manufactures, markets, and supplies electrical and electronic components and systems that improve the power management and performance of both on-road and off-road vehicles. The company was found

About SMX (Security Matters) Public

Lionheart III Corp is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Lionheart III Corp is based in Miami, Florida.

