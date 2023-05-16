Financial Analysis: Impala Platinum (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) vs. Pure Energy Minerals (OTCMKTS:PEMIF)

Impala Platinum (OTCMKTS:IMPUY – Get Rating) and Pure Energy Minerals (OTCMKTS:PEMIF – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.
Risk and Volatility
Impala Platinum has a beta of 1.65, suggesting that its stock price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pure Energy Minerals has a beta of 1.58, suggesting that its stock price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Profitability
This table compares Impala Platinum and Pure Energy Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Impala Platinum
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Pure Energy Minerals
|-26.25%
|-0.39%
|-0.38%
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Impala Platinum
|$7.79 billion
|1.03
|$2.11 billion
|N/A
|N/A
|Pure Energy Minerals
|$400,000.00
|61.92
|$60,000.00
|N/A
|N/A
Impala Platinum has higher revenue and earnings than Pure Energy Minerals.
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of recent ratings for Impala Platinum and Pure Energy Minerals, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Impala Platinum
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3.00
|Pure Energy Minerals
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
Summary
Impala Platinum beats Pure Energy Minerals on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.
About Impala Platinum
Impala Platinum Holdings Ltd. engages in the business of mining, refining, and marketing of platinum group metals. Its products include platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, gold, and silver as well as base metals such as nickel, copper, cobalt, and chrome. It operates through the following segments: Mining, Impala Refining Services, Chrome Processing, and Other. The Mining segment comprises of Impala, Zimplats, Marula, and Afplats. The Impala Refining Services includes metals purchased and toll-refined materials. The Other segment consists of South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Investment in Associates. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Northlands, South Africa.
About Pure Energy Minerals
Pure Energy Minerals Ltd. is a mineral resource company, which engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It focuses on lithium brine projects that are located in Clayton Valley, Nevada and Salta Province, Argentina. The company was founded by Jeremy Poirier on June 7, 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
