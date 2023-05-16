Freedom Financial (OTCMKTS:FDVA) and Avidbank (OTCMKTS:AVBH) Head to Head Comparison

Freedom Financial (OTCMKTS:FDVA – Get Rating) and Avidbank (OTCMKTS:AVBH – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Freedom Financial and Avidbank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Freedom Financial alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Freedom Financial 18.83% 12.19% 0.97% Avidbank 27.20% N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Freedom Financial and Avidbank, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Freedom Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Avidbank 0 0 1 0 3.00

Risk and Volatility

Avidbank has a consensus target price of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 30.14%. Given Avidbank’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Avidbank is more favorable than Freedom Financial.

Freedom Financial has a beta of 0.66, meaning that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Avidbank has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Freedom Financial and Avidbank’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Freedom Financial $44.63 million 1.52 $10.56 million $1.23 8.30 Avidbank $87.70 million 1.28 $25.02 million $3.69 3.96

Avidbank has higher revenue and earnings than Freedom Financial. Avidbank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Freedom Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.3% of Avidbank shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Avidbank beats Freedom Financial on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Freedom Financial

(Get Rating)

Freedom Financial Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company. It offers commercial banking, personal banking, and mortgage banking solutions using banker expertise and technology to build relationships with clients. The firm focuses on businesses, real estate owners, and professionals. The company is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

About Avidbank

(Get Rating)

Avidbank Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of financial products and services. Through its subsidiary, it offers personal banking, corporate banking, corporate finance, and real estate lending services. The company was founded on December 17, 2007 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Freedom Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freedom Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.