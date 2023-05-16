Carbon Streaming (OTCMKTS:OFSTF) & Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) Head-To-Head Review

Carbon Streaming (OTCMKTS:OFSTF – Get Rating) and Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Carbon Streaming and Bitfarms, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Carbon Streaming 0 2 3 0 2.60 Bitfarms 0 0 2 0 3.00

Carbon Streaming currently has a consensus target price of $4.42, indicating a potential upside of 211.03%. Bitfarms has a consensus target price of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 83.49%. Given Carbon Streaming’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Carbon Streaming is more favorable than Bitfarms.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carbon Streaming N/A -14.69% -12.01% Bitfarms -167.84% -11.51% -8.25%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Carbon Streaming and Bitfarms’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

14.4% of Bitfarms shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of Carbon Streaming shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.5% of Bitfarms shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Carbon Streaming and Bitfarms’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carbon Streaming $150,000.00 445.73 -$12.90 million $1.68 0.85 Bitfarms -$8.38 million -28.38 -$253.20 million ($1.16) -0.94

Carbon Streaming has higher revenue and earnings than Bitfarms. Bitfarms is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Carbon Streaming, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Carbon Streaming has a beta of -69.55, indicating that its stock price is 7,055% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bitfarms has a beta of 3.1, indicating that its stock price is 210% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Carbon Streaming beats Bitfarms on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Carbon Streaming

Carbon Streaming Corp. offers investors exposure to carbon credits. It is used by both governments and corporations to achieve their climate goals. The company was founded on September 13, 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Bitfarms

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in North America. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada. It also undertakes hosting of third-party mining hardware. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

