Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $117.04 Million Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,072,357 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,111 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $117,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $77,648.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,910,954. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $106.12 on Monday. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $70.33 and a 52 week high of $115.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $104.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.57. The company has a market capitalization of $121.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.95.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SBUX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $123.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, January 20th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.31.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

