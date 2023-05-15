Prossimo Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Prossimo Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,971 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 10,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. St. Louis Trust Co raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 35,533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 117,524 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,963,000 after purchasing an additional 5,770 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 32,262 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,558,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TTP Investments Inc. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. TTP Investments Inc. now owns 20,844 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total transaction of $290,275.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,398,771.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 0.0 %

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Argus upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Bank of America upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $125.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.57.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $105.78 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $80.69 and a 12 month high of $119.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.91. The stock has a market cap of $427.67 billion, a PE ratio of 7.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.09.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.18. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 15.06%. The business had revenue of $86.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.01 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 24.64%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

