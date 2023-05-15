Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,662,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 219,044 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Charles Schwab worth $128,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Selway Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth about $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $81.50 to $67.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com cut Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.73.

Insider Activity

Charles Schwab Trading Up 2.5 %

In other Charles Schwab news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.31 per share, for a total transaction of $2,965,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 656,501 shares in the company, valued at $38,937,074.31. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, President Richard A. Wurster purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.39 per share, with a total value of $108,780.00. Following the purchase, the president now directly owns 101,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,514,656.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.31 per share, for a total transaction of $2,965,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 656,501 shares in the company, valued at $38,937,074.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 81,000 shares of company stock worth $4,706,960 and have sold 59,778 shares worth $4,670,001. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab stock opened at $48.94 on Monday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $45.00 and a 12 month high of $86.63. The stock has a market cap of $86.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 27.36% and a net margin of 34.82%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.32%.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

