Achmea Investment Management B.V. Has $1.76 Million Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 109.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,674 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FISV. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 96.8% during the fourth quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 311 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fiserv by 61.7% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

In other news, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 8,500 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total transaction of $1,014,305.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,929,481.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total transaction of $1,014,305.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,929,481.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.69, for a total transaction of $973,520.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 195,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,772,871.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,500 shares of company stock worth $3,904,745 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fiserv Trading Up 0.1 %

A number of analysts have weighed in on FISV shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on Fiserv from $105.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Fiserv from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.16.

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $119.45 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.30. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.03 and a 12-month high of $122.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 23rd that permits the company to buyback 75,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

