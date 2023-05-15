HighTower Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,149 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $18,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Fiserv by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 26,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albert D Mason Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 20,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:FISV opened at $119.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.03 and a 52-week high of $122.39. The company has a market cap of $75.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $115.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.30.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. Fiserv had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 23rd that allows the company to buyback 75,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FISV shares. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $154.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Fiserv from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.16.

In other news, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total value of $1,014,305.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,929,481.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 97,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,840,815. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total value of $1,014,305.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,929,481.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,904,745 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

