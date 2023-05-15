Prudential PLC Grows Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Prudential PLC grew its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 128.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,926 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $1,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,524,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,998,964,000 after buying an additional 417,578 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.6% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,517,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $519,852,000 after buying an additional 131,879 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,935,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $559,863,000 after buying an additional 269,862 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,553,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $567,576,000 after buying an additional 123,806 shares during the period. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 3.5% during the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,018,598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $245,255,000 after buying an additional 137,009 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Microchip Technology Trading Up 0.9 %

Microchip Technology stock opened at $73.81 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52 week low of $54.33 and a 52 week high of $87.76. The company has a market capitalization of $40.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.48.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.383 per share. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 38.15%.

MCHP has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on Microchip Technology from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Microchip Technology from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.11.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.