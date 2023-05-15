Sowell Financial Services LLC Acquires Shares of 13,384 Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,320,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Ingredion in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Ingredion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ingredion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Ingredion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Ingredion by 149.3% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. 85.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on INGR shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Ingredion in a report on Friday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Ingredion from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.80.

Ingredion Price Performance

Shares of INGR opened at $109.58 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.76. Ingredion Incorporated has a twelve month low of $78.81 and a twelve month high of $112.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.56 and a 200-day moving average of $99.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ingredion Incorporated will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingredion Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. Ingredion’s payout ratio is 34.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ingredion news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 1,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $189,633.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,198,918.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ingredion news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 1,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $189,633.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,198,918.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jorgen Kokke sold 7,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total value of $713,394.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,661,372.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,866 shares of company stock worth $903,124 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

About Ingredion

Ingredion, Inc engages in the development, production, and sale of food and beverage ingredients, primarily starches and sweeteners. The firm is involved in transforming corn, tapioca, potatoes, plant-based stevia, grains, fruits, gums, and vegetables into value-added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, brewing, and other industries.

Further Reading

